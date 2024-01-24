Advertisement

Steelers’ T.J. Watt gifts disabled veteran trip a to Super Bowl LVIII

Allison Koehler
·1 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt teamed up with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service partner, and Disabled American Veterans to send a military veteran and a guest to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Adam Alexander, a decorated Army veteran residing near Watt’s hometown in Wisconsin, is the lucky honoree.

Alexander, a Green Bay Packers fan, has a decorated service history, which includes being awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

“Being a professional football player requires strength, resiliency, and selflessness – all inspiring characteristics that Staff Sergeant Adam Alexander embodies,” said Watt. “I’m honored to team up with USAA and Disabled American Veterans to give Adam, a fellow Wisconsinite and national hero, the recognition he deserves, and I look forward to meeting him at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.”

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire