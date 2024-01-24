Steelers’ T.J. Watt gifts disabled veteran trip a to Super Bowl LVIII

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt teamed up with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service partner, and Disabled American Veterans to send a military veteran and a guest to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Adam Alexander, a decorated Army veteran residing near Watt’s hometown in Wisconsin, is the lucky honoree.

Alexander, a Green Bay Packers fan, has a decorated service history, which includes being awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge and the Army Commendation Medal with Valor.

“Being a professional football player requires strength, resiliency, and selflessness – all inspiring characteristics that Staff Sergeant Adam Alexander embodies,” said Watt. “I’m honored to team up with USAA and Disabled American Veterans to give Adam, a fellow Wisconsinite and national hero, the recognition he deserves, and I look forward to meeting him at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.”

Army vet SSGT Adam Alexander is living proof that those from the heartland have huge hearts! Along with @USAA and @DAVHQ, I’m honored to send a Purple Heart recipient and fellow Wisconsinite to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas #SaluteToService #ad pic.twitter.com/obMDuOgkKE — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) January 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire