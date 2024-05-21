How the Steelers switched their offensive line from weakness to strength

“We’re looking for guys with talent. Oftentimes that talent is coupled with experience. It’s good to have a group that is mature as players and as people, and I think that’s reflective of the collective that you’re talking about. All that means is we should expect those guys to have a high floor and maybe have a good presentation of what they’re capable of early on, and for that, we’re excited certainly.”

That’s what Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of the offensive line pieces he and general manager Omar Khan put together in the draft, and why wouldn’t he be excited? The Steelers’ offensive line has been a major problem for multiple years and multiple offensive playcallers, and new OC Arthur Smith will at least have a wildly upgraded front five with which to do whatever it is he is going to do with his playbook.

The Steelers went all-in here, selecting Washington tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick, West Virginia center Zach Frazier with the 51st overall pick in the second round, and South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick with the 119th overall pick in the fourth round. Add in veteran guard Isaac Seumalo (one of two bright spots on that line last season), and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones (he was the other), and all of a sudden, Pittsburgh’s primary weakness outside of that pesky quarterback thing becomes a serious strength.

Last season, Fautanu allowed two sacks and 23 total pressures for a Washington passing game in which Michael Penix Jr. attempted 117 passes of 20 or more air yards. So, we’re pretty sure he can hold his position for a long time at any level. And he’s got some interesting tricks up his sleeve.

If you stunt on new @steelers LT Troy Fautanu, he might just slap your hands down and take you right out of the play. Did it here to two Texas defenders, including T'Vondre Sweat. Occasionally, Fautanu will make guys fall down with this. pic.twitter.com/HTQPVuK4b7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 16, 2024

I didn’t get to McCormick’s tape until I was at the Indianapolis airport about to fly home from the scouting combine, but he stood out right away when I did. Ignore the small-school bias — this guy is a wrecking machine inline and as a puller.

(I'm no O-line expert, but when you knock a guy out of the frame twice in one play, that's pretty decent). https://t.co/8xZkJUcEGP — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 3, 2024

As for Frazier, this guy is pure nasty on the field, and his determination showed up at West Virginia with his ability to play through injuries, as well as an on-field demeanor that might give even NFL defenders pause after he rounds out the technical aspects of his position.

“Sometimes in the draft, a lot of great players and, selfishly, certainly things break your way, and they feel like that, last night, and today or tonight,” Smith said after the Steelers had taken Fautanu and Frazier, and before they selected McCormick. “But I’m just really excited to get a chance to work with both of them. And, you know, even Broderick [Jones], still early in his career as well. There’s a lot of guys, Isaac [Seumalo], all these linemen. I’m really fired up to get a chance to work with them.”

Once again, the excitement is palpable — and certainly understandable.

