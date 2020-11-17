Steelers swap practice squad players

Minor Steelers transaction this morning: team added TE Charles Jones to the PS and released LB Ray Wilborn. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 17, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pair of moves on Tuesday that impact their practice squad. According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, the Steelers added tight end Charles Jones to the practice squad after working him out last week and to make room have released linebacker Ray Wilborn.

Pittsburgh played last week against the Cincinnati Bengals without starting right end Vance McDonald who remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was certainly missed, especially in the run game. It’s doubtful Jones figures into the plans for this weekend but it’s smart to tuck a tight end away since Zach Gentry might be on the game-day roster this week again.

