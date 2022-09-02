Steelers swap outside linebackers on 53-man roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they had claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off of waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh released linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

With less than 10 days to the Steelers first regular season game, Pittsburgh continues to shuffle parts at outside linebacker in hopes of improving the depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. On cut down day, the Steelers worked a trade to get Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos. Reed brings starter experience and production to the group.

Jones was on the Steelers roster during the 2021 training camp and was impressive. However, the Steelers weren’t as impressed and he was released at the start of the season. Jones then spent time on the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tuszka was the seventh-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2020. He signed with the Steelers at the start of the 2021 season and ended up being active for 15 games, getting two sacks.

List

Predicting the Steelers 2-deep depth chart of the Week 1 offense

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire