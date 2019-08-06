Steelers swap cornerbacks, sign Jermaine Ponder

The Steelers swapped cornerbacks Tuesday, the team announced.

Pittsburgh signed defensive back Jermaine Ponder. It waived defensive back Derrek Thomas with an injury designation to make room.

The Steelers had signed Thomas on Thursday, but an undisclosed injury quickly ended his stay.

Ponder played collegiately at St. Francis University. He made 16 pass breakups last season, fifth-most in the NCAA’s FCS.

Ponder signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, but they cut him last week.