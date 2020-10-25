Steelers survive Titans’ charge as Gostkowski misses late FG

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-0. The Tennesse Titans are 5-1 after a thriller in Nashville Sunday that saw Stephen Gostkowski miss a 46-yard field goal in the final minute as the Steelers held on for a 27-24 victory.

The Titans’ final drive had been set up by an interception of Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone.

Ryan Tannehill led the Titans’ drive, which was hurt by an intentional grounding penalty and 10-second runoff.

Gostkowski has been perfect from 50 and outside but has had issues inside that distance. It came back to bite him again as his kick slid right and sealed the Titans’ first loss.

Ben Roethlisberger seemed surprised.

Ben Roethlisberger's reaction is perfect after Gostkowski misses the game tying field goal. He says: "He missed it?" pic.twitter.com/6DWwBXxB2U — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 25, 2020





It avoided the end of this amazing streak.

The Titans trailed 27-7 in the 3rd QTR but have cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-24 The Steelers have never lost a game they led by 20+ pts in (212-0-1) Titans have come back to win 4 gms when trailing by 20+ all-time, most recently in Wk 12, 2006 vs NYG (trailed 21-0, won 24-21) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 25, 2020



