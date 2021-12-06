A wild game in Pittsburgh came down to a single point, as the Ravens failed on a two-point conversion with 12 seconds left and the Steelers won 20-19.

The two-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews sailed a bit too far, and Andrews got one hand on the ball but couldn’t reel it in.

The Steelers recovered the Ravens’ subsequent onside kick to seal the win.

Jackson ran for 55 yards and passed for 253, while Ben Roethlisberger had one of his better games this season, passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

The loss drops the Ravens to 8-4, while the win improves the Steelers to 6-5-1. The AFC North race remains wide open.

Steelers survive as Ravens’ two-point conversion fails originally appeared on Pro Football Talk