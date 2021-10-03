Steelers suffer 10-point swing on horrible call by officials

When this game is all said and done, the end of the first half is likely to have decided the outcome. The Pittsburgh Steelers lined up to defend a field goal try by the Green Bay Packers late in the first half.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick timed the snap perfectly (more on that in a moment) and not only got the block but scooped it up and ran it all the way back for a touchdown that would have ended the first half with the Steelers up 17-10.

Instead, the officials assumed since Fitzpatrick and cornerback Joe Haden both timed the snap perfectly and were all over the kicker, Haden must be offsides. They gave the football back to Green Bay, they kicked a field goal heading into halftime and the Packers now lead 17-10.

Watch the play below from an excellent angle. The timing by Haden was spot-on and in no way an offsides. A massive 10-point swing in the Packers favor just because the officials couldn’t consider Haden timed the snap dead on. But make no mistake. He did.