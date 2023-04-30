Steelers suddenly have crowded cornerback depth chart

The 2023 NFL draft had a loaded cornerback class and the Pittsburgh Steelers did not hesitate to take advantage of it. The Steelers started off by drafting Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. in the second round and then picking up Purdue cornerback Cory Trice in the seventh round.

In addition, in the middle of the last day, the Steelers also signed free-agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan. This leaves a crowded group. Here is how the cornerback situation breaks down.

Outside starters

Patrick Peterson

Levi Wallace

Slot corner

Arthur Maulet

Outside backups

Joey Porter Jr.

James Pierre

Ahkello Witherspoon

Chris Wilcox

Slot backups

Chandon Sullivan

Duke Dawson

Quite a problem to have but a problem nonetheless. The Steelers are probably only keeping six so with three go? Right now, my money is on Dawson, Wilcox cut and Trice headed to the practice squad. This would mean only three cornerbacks from last season would return with four new guys on the depth chart.

More Steelers Wire News!

Purdue CB Cory Trice on being selected by the Steelers: 'They will not regret it' Steelers select Georgia TE Darnell Washington in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL draft Grade the Steelers 2nd-round selection of CB Joey Porter Jr.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire