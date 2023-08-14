Steelers studs and duds from training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking Monday off as they enter the final week of training camp. The team will take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend in the second preseason game and so it is time for us to offer up some studs and some duds from training camp so far.

Stud - QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This is definitely Kenny Pickett’s team. His level of calm and control over the offense is well ahead of where he finished last season. Pickett has been sharp in practice and is definitely stronger this season.

Dud - QB Tanner Morgan

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After watching Tanner Morgan play in college I really thought he’d put up more of a fight for the No. 3 quarterback but it hasn’t been the case.

Stud - RB Anthony McFarland

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

McFarland’s experience in this system is really showing during training camp. His skills were always there but he hadn’t been consistent but this season he’s stepped up knowing he will be the team’s No. 3 back.

Dud - FB/C Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I don’t know what to make of the whole Kendrick Green experiment. He’s working as the backup center and he’s working as some sort of hybrid fullback but isn’t doing great at either one.

Stud - WR George Pickens

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A second camp for George Pickens and believe it or not he looks even better than last season. Pickens has a real shot to be the No. 1 receiver this season thanks to better route running and a more advanced route tree.

Dud - LB Elandon Roberts

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Elandon Roberts came in to be a physical force the middle of the defense and while he’s flashed it a bit, we want to see him do it in a game before we will be convinced the inside linebacker position is actually improved.

Stud - DL Keeanu Benton

Dud - S Keanu Neal

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

When Keanu Neal was signed as a free agent, he promised to bring versatility, experience and production. Unfortunately, Neal has been hurt and his role is more up in the air now than before.

Stud - CB Joey Porter jr.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh got a bargain when they landed Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Porter has looked mature, polished and NFL ready from his first day

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire