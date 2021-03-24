Steelers re-structure TE Eric Ebron’s contract

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, the Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Eric Ebron have agreed to rework Ebron’s contract to help free up $3.9 million in salary-cap space.

Details of the new deal haven’t been released but to free up this much money in 2021 likely means Ebron’s deal involves voidable years.

Ebron caught 56 passes in 2020 for 558 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. With the retirement of Vance McDonald, Ebron’s role with the team could be expanded even further.

