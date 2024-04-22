Steelers Still Don’t Have Update on Cole Holcomb Injury Timeline

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media for the team’s annual pre-draft press conference. Khan and Tomlin addressed multiple points of interest with reporters as the team heads into the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. One of those topics was the injury update, or lack thereof, on linebacker Cole Holcomb.

“I can tell you Cole [Holcomb’s] working extremely hard to get back,” Khan said to reporters. “I don’t really have much to add on the timeline. We’ve discussed this, it was a major injury but he is working hard and I’m optimistic about all the effort he’s going to put into getting back on the field.”

Holcomb was injured last season when chasing down Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when teammate Keanu Neal tackled Hopkins and swung around his body, colliding with Holcomb. Neal’s left leg impacted Holcomb’s left leg right below Holcomb’s knee, buckling it backward.

