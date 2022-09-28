Steelers sticking by Mitch Trubisky as Bills matchup nears

The Buffalo Bills will have their first AFC North matchup of 2022 in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Then it will be back-to-back AFC North foes as the Bills will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Orchard Park.

As things currently stand, the Steelers will head to Buffalo with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback.

The Steelers (1-2) lost 29-17 during last week’s Thursday night NFL matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Because of the early-week contest, Pittsburgh goes on to have a few additional days off until Week 4. A “mini” bye week, if you will.

Despite that, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is sticking by Trubisky as their starting quarterback.

“The answer to that question is definitively no,” Tomlin responded when asked about changes coming, according to Steelers Wire. “Certainly, we’re going to do what’s required to handle this week’s business, which is to win. I’m open to whatever that entails, but at the same time, we’re not going to blow in the wind.”

“There’s reason to think that improvement will continue,” Tomlin added.

All things considered, if the Steelers are not going to make a change now, it seems less likely that they will next week before facing the Bills. That means Trubisky would face his former team in Buffalo.

Trubisky left the Bills in what was an expected move this spring. At that time, he was the clear-cut starter for the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh used a first-round pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

That causes some natural rumbles from the fan base… but for now, the team is not listening to them.

