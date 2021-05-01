Steelers stick to offense, pick Texas A&M tackle Dan Moore Jr. in 4th round of NFL Draft

May 1—When Steelers president Art Rooney II said the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to take steps toward improving the NFL's 32nd-ranked running game, he was serious.

One look at the top four picks in the NFL Draft rammed home Rooney's intentions.

The third day of the draft opened Saturday with the Steelers selecting an offensive player for the fourth pick in a row. Tackle Dan Moore Jr. was selected in the fourth round with the No. 128 overall selection.

Moore followed running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and guard/center Kendrick Green in the draft process for the Steelers.

Moore, who is a 6-foot-5, 311-pound senior, made 36 consecutive starts over his final three seasons and was a four-year contributor for Texas A&M, primarily playing left tackle for the Aggies. He will be given a chance to develop at left tackle for the Steelers, who did not make an attempt to re-sign Alejandro Villanueva in free agency.

Last week, coach Mike Tomlin said fourth-year player Chuks Okorafor, who started most of last season at right tackle, would get the first crack on the left side. Tomlin also couched that statement, saying depth charts at this time of the offseason are meaningless.

Moore, who was a second-team all-conference pick in the SEC as a senior, could push Okorafor for the starting job.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .