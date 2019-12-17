Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin declined to name a starting quarterback for Week 16 after his team’s loss to the Bills last Sunday night, but he made his choice public on Tuesday.

Tomlin said that Devlin Hodges will make the start against the Jets on Sunday. It will be the fourth straight start for Hodges since the team opted to bench Mason Rudolph.

When Tomlin made that switch, he said his expectation was that Hodges would not kill the Steelers with his play. That was the case in wins over the Browns and Cardinals, but his four interceptions against the Bills would probably qualify as the opposite of what Tomlin was hoping to see from the rookie.

He’ll get a chance to rebound against the Jets, but one would imagine that the leash won’t be too long given the importance of a win this weekend to Pittsburgh’s hopes of landing a playoff berth.