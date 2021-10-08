Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt spotted back at practice

While there’s been no official word from the Pittsburgh Steelers regarding defensive end Stephon Tuitt’s return to the team, he was spotted at Friday’s practice.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photojournalist Matt Freed posted a photo on Twitter of Tuitt performing some individual drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Tuitt looks slim and fit in the photo, which is good news considering Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said one concern about Tuitt this offseason was his weight.

The Steelers kept quiet on the Tuitt front until the team placed him on the injured reserve/return list last month following a surgical procedure to clean up damage in his right knee. He was eligible to come off of injured reserve prior to the Bengals game.

Tuitt did not practice during training camp as he dealt with the lingering knee issue and the sudden death of his brother.

