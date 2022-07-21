Steelers stay middle of the pack in future NFL rankings

ESPN recently put together their future NFL power rankings for every team looking three years into the future. After nearly two decades of consistency at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers is making big changes there and all over the field.

According to ESPN, this isn’t going to amount to a huge positive change as they rank Pittsburgh No. 14 on their future power rankings. Here’s what they had to say about the quarterback sitaution.

When you have Mike Tomlin as your head coach, you are always going to receive the benefit of the doubt. The Steelers steer one of the steadiest ships, and Tomlin’s leadership is among the most critical aspects of the operation. Two notable retirements took place this offseason for Pittsburgh that will impact how this team fares going forward: long-time standout GM Kevin Colbert and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Be it Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett, the transition at quarterback will decide just how far this team can go in the next three seasons.

If rookie Kenny Pickett ends up being the team’s next franchise quarterback, this ranking will be far too low. This team is loaded with skill players on offense and stars on defense. Pickett has the potential to be great without an elite offensive line, much like Big Ben was for much of his career. Nevertheless, the team is slowly working to rebuild that group as well.

