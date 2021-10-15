Steelers stat projections through 5 games

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers are five games into the season and just one game away from the bye week, we thought we’d throw together the current season stat projections for some of the top players.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger is on pace to throw for 4,372 yards, 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions

RB Najee Harris

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Harris is on pace to rush for 1,044 yards and six rushing scores. Harris is also on pace to catch 95 passes for 673 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

WR Diontae Johnson

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Johnson is projected to catch 85 passes for 1,037 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

WR Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Claypool is on pace to catch 68 passes for 1,159 yards and three receiving scores.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Fitzpatrick is set to lead the Steelers with 129 total tackles.

LB T.J. Watt

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Watt is on pace to finish the season with 17 sacks and 34 quarterback hits.

1

1