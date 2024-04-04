Who should be the Steelers starting QB be in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office had one big job this offseason. Rebuild the quarterback depth chart. And boy howdy did they do it. Out are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. In are Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen.

For the Steelers, they haven’t come right out and said Wilson was promised the starting job before joining the team but it is implied. But Fields is an incredible talent and we have no idea how quickly he will integrate himself into Arthur Smith’s offense. In fact, the same can be said about Wilson.

With all things being equal, who do you believe should be the starting quarterback this season? Wilson was a shadow of his former self in Denver but most believe he has better football in him. And Fields is a remarkable athlete who has shined in the NFL when he operated in the right system.

Cast your vote and tell us not who you think will start at quarterback this season but who should.

