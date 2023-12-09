Steelers starting outside linebackers both in concussion protocol

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that outside linebacker T.J. Watt had been placed in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Friday at the team facility.

So Watt now joins fellow starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith in the concussion protocol. Highsmith was knocked out of Thursday night’s loss to the New England Patriots with what was originally characterized as a neck injury before being ruled out with a concussion.

Watt took a huge hit to the head early in the game when he caught an inadvertent knee to the head while making a tackle. Watt didn’t report any symptoms during the game and was in and out of the lineup. Watt definitely didn’t look like he was 100 percent during the game but he was evaluated and cleared to return to action.

The Steelers now have a could of extra days to get Watt and Highsmith healthy before they take on the Indianapolis Colts on a Saturday. This game is likely to determine the ultimate outcome of the Steelers season if they still hold even the slimmest of playoff aspirations.

