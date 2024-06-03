Who will the Steelers start at WR with George Pickens?

Despite all the efforts made by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, this roster is still a work in progress at several positions. Perhaps the biggest need still on the Steelers roster is at wide receiver. After trading away Diontae Johnson during free agency, the Steelers have made some effort to fill the void but wide receiver wasn’t the priority that quarterback and offensive line were.

So now, with just over a month until the start of training camp, wide receiver becomes a top priority and sorting out who will start along with Georg Pickens is a must.

The top candidate as of now is probably veteran Van Jefferson. We prefer rookie Roman Wilson but it would make sense if the Steelers see him more as a slot receiver.

There are still options in free agency and via trade and honestly this is what we are hoping happens. We love the potential of Wison and do think in time he can be a starter on the outside but I’m not sure if that is this season.

Cast your vote and tell us who you think the other starting wide receiver is along with Pickens this season.

