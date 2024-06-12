Steelers ST coordinator Danny Smith gushes about his new punter

Perhaps the most under-the-radar move the Pittsburgh Steelers made this offseason was moving on from punter Pressley Harvin III and adding Cameron Johnston in his place in free agency.

After the first day of mandatory OTAs, special teams coordinator Danny Smith addressed the media and subtly threw Harvin under the bus in his praise of Johnston.

I love him. He’s a real pro. He’s strong. He’s got game and I call game different types of punts. We could do a lot of things with him in that game,” Smith said. “He’s a pro. I love him. I really do. He’s going to really help us. I think you’re going to see a big improvement in that area with him.

It was a real head-scratcher as to why the Steelers kept Harvin as long as they did but the past is the past and Johnston is going to be the difference maker on special teams this group has been lacking.

