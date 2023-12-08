Steelers sputter vs Patriots to earn second-straight home loss

It was clear watching the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night against the New England Patriots that they learned nothing from the previous week’s blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Pittsburgh came out flat, listless and uninspired and let a 2-10 Patriots team jump out to a big lead from which a scattershot Steelers team couldn’t come back.

With the 21-18 loss, Pittsburgh falls to 7-6 and depending on what happens this weekend could find themselves on the outside looking in for a spot in the playoffs. But at this point, that might not be the worst thing. There isn’t a top team in the AFC that is afraid of this Steelers team.

After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the Patriots getting seven points off of a turnover while the Steelers got zero off of the takeaway they had was the difference. That’s nonsense. If this team is as good as its record, there’s no reason this game should have come down to that. The Steelers lost because they don’t know how to win. And this is players, coaches and everyone.

Now the Steelers get a mini bye week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday, December 16.

