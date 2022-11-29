Steelers splitting carries at RB with Najee Harris dinged up

In the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers went out with the intention of running the football against the Indianapolis Colts and an injury to Najee Harris isn’t going to change that.

At halftime, the Steelers lead the Colts 16-3 and as a team, they have rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries. This includes carries for Harris, Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and quarterback Kenny Pickett. If this seems out of character for the Steelers, blame Harris’ foot. Harris finished the half with 35 yards on 10 carries and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

With just over a minute left to play in the first half, Harris headed to the locker room and walked gingerly on an injured foot. Harris missed almost all of the preseason with a Lisfranc injury and he appears to have re-aggravated it on Monday Night.

If Harris cannot return after halftime, it will be the combo of McFarland and Snell powering the run game. The team was already without Jaylen Warren who is out with a hamstring injury.

List

5 potential trade scenarios for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire