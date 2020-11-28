Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith tests Positive for COVID-19

Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, per sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 28, 2020

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, the Steelers assistant coach who tested positive for COVID-19 is special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

This is in addition to starting running back James Conner who is also reportedly positive for COVID-19.

At this point, the Steelers are not at a point where the NFL should consider moving the game further. The Steelers have already had to adjust to two moves thanks to multiple positive tests by the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith has been the Steelers special teams coordinator since 2013.

List