Steelers slip in latest Touchdown Wire power rankings

A win isn’t always a win. The Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to slip past the Denver Broncos but they did all they could to give the game away. Because of this sloppy, lackluster effort, the Steelers find themselves at No. 8 in the latest Touchdown Wire power rankings. This is after sitting at No. 6 the week before.

Here’s what they had to say about Pittsburgh.

All hail Mapletron! In the Steelers’ 26-21 win over the Broncos, rookie receiver Chase Claypool, a 6-foot-4, 238-pound athletic freak who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, made some history for his country with this 84-yard grab-and-go from Ben Roethlisberger. Claypool, a native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, now has the longest play from scrimmage of any Canadian-born player in NFL history. That’s the good news. The bad news is that after Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was injured, Pittsburgh’s generally top-flight defense allowed 256 passing yards and two touchdowns to something called Jeff Driskel. Gotta downgrade for that just a bit. We suspect that an opportunity to host the Texans next Sunday should right that particular ship.

It’s hard to argue the Steelers team we saw in Week Two was better than the one in Week One. The offense seems to be finally gaining a bit of traction but after last season, lapses on defense still come as a shock.

