Steelers take slightly different approach to their NFL draft board

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, the team will stick to their usual format of how to prepare for the first round of the 2024 NFL draft but it differs some from other front offices.

According to Dulac, rather than run various mock draft scenarios to see which prospects are most likely to be on the board and create a list of that, Pittsburgh will simply rank their 20 best players to ensure they will get one of their top 20 prospects.

Steelers compiled what they think are the best 20 players in the draft on Friday. It's approach they have used the past several years rather than conducting multiple mock drafts. That way, they know they are guaranteed of getting one of the 20 best players available. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 22, 2024

The Steelers have several positions they could target and should have their pick of a handful of players when they go on the clock without having to move up. Last year, Pittsburgh targeted former Georgia Offensive tackle Broderick Jones and traded up to get him but we don’t get the impression there are any players they covet enough to do it this time around.

