Are Steelers the sleeper team in AFC? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if the Pittsburgh Steelers are the sleeper team in AFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its finalists in the coach/contributor and seniors categories for the Class of 2023.
Jerry Jones was paying tribute to former Dallas Cowboys director of scouting Larry Lacewell when he used what is considered a derogatory slur.
There’s an awful story that gets repeated anytime someone brings up a high NFL draft pick who turns out to be a potential bust. JaMarcus Russell, drafted first overall in 2007 to be the then Oakland Raiders’ quarterback/savior, was quickly labeled as too undisciplined to lead an NFL squad. His coaches routinely gave him DVDs to do some independent film study as homework and quizzed him on their offensive concepts. One day they handed him the NFL equivalent of a placebo, a blank DVD with no film,
If Ezekiel Elliott continues his downward trend, it will be difficult for Dallas to continue justifying his exorbitant salary.
Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.
The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut [more]
Julio Jones had plenty of other options, but chose to chase a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Back issues limited Ford's availability in San Francisco after a high-profile trade from Kansas City, and ultimately led to his release.
New England Patriot Trent Brown took a playful jab at Bill Belichick after Day 1 of training camp when speaking with the media about Mac Jones and Patriots offense.
Drew Brees joined Andy Nesbitt on Sports Seriously and shared who he is most excited to watch this upcoming NFL season.
With one answer, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers got to tease Davante Adams and praise Allen Lazard.
Here are some of the things our Jeff Risdon saw, heard and gleaned from the first day of Lions training camp
One Panthers quarterback clearly had the better practice on the first day of training camp.
Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer running out the clock during his chance to break Randy Moss' record.
The first New York Giants training camp practice of 2022 is in the books, so here are 10 quick takeaways.
Aaron Rodgers shows off his best impression of Nicholas Cage as Cameron Poe from Con Air as he arrives at Packers training camp. Here's a look at some more memorable looks.
NFL talent evaluators envision these 10 players establishing themselves with big steps forward during the 2022 season.
Displaying both sides of why the Bears are moving to Arlington Heights.
Just after signing his contract, Julio Jones delivered a message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faithful
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made his first public comments on the Baker Mayfield trade as camp opened, plus updates on Jack Conklin and David Bell.