Steelers skip the offensive line in new Draft Wire mock draft

Now that the NFL season is finally in the books, attention can turn fully to the offseason. This includes the 2021 NFL draft. This draft is going to shape the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. Our friends at Draft Wire dropped a brand new two-round 2021 mock draft just after the Super Bowl and you know we had to dig in to the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

You can check out the full draft here.

In the first round, Draft Wire gives Pittsburgh Alabama running back Najee Harris. This will be a huge win for much of Steeler Nation as they have been clamoring for Harris for weeks. Harris is a ridiculous mix of size and speed and is destined for a successful NFL career.

Moving to the second round, the Steelers selected Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Ossai really emerged as a pass rusher in 2020 and could be an excellent replacement for Bud Dupree.

Now let’s talk about everything wrong with these picks. As much as I love Harris as a prospect, the offensive line is the top priority and there’s really no debating it at this point. With players like Landon Dickerson and Jalen Mayfield still on the board, how do you pass on a player who can improve the entire offense for a player who would rely so heavily on the weakest unit on the team.

As for the Ossai pick, I have less issue with this selection assuming the Steelers go offensive line in the first round. However, if Harris is the pick, you have to go with a guy like James Hudson or Trey Smith in the second instead. Alex Highsmith is going to start at outside linebacker opposite T.J. Watt next season, so depth can be addressed a round later.

Now that you know where I stand with this new mock draft, I want to hear what you all think of it. Let us know in the comments if you consider this draft a hit or a miss.

