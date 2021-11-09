Steelers sitting as No. 6 seed in AFC at midway point of the season

Don’t look now but the Pittsburgh Steelers have won four games in a row and have gone from dead last in the AFC North to second place, nipping at the heels of the Baltimore Ravens.

Based on the current standings in the AFC, the Steelers are in the playoffs with the No. 6 seed and control its playoff future. Here are the full AFC playoff standings through Week Nine.

1. Tennessee Titans (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

3. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

4. Buffalo Bills (5-3)

5. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

Nipping at the heels of the top seven are four more teams that are currently over .500 after nine games.

8. Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)

9. Cleveland Browns (5-4)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

11. Denver Broncos (5-4)

This week the Steelers welcome the winless Detroit Lions to Pittsburgh with a chance to extend its win streak to five games and push closer to the top of the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Thursday night.

List