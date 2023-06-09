Steelers sitting at 11th in available salary-cap space

Despite having one of the most active offseasons in a very long time, things are looking good for the Pittsburgh Steelers in terms of salary cap space. According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Steelers have the 11th-most cap space with $15.29 million.

Here is how the top 15 break down with the Chicago Bears leading the way with a staggering $32.2 million.

1) Bears $32.20M

2) Panthers $27.09M

3) Cardinals $26.03M

4) Jets $23.80M

5) Lions $23.43M

6) Colts $22.91M

7) Cowboys $20.01M

8) Texans $16.68M

9) Packers $16.22M

10) Browns $15.92M

11) Steelers $15.29M

12) Eagles $14.50M

13) Bengals $14.43M

14) Saints $13.60M

15) Patriots $13.36M

What are the Steelers going to down with all that cap space? My money is on Pittsburgh locking up star outside linebacker Alex Highsmith to a big contract extension. Highsmith is coming off of a career season and could price him right out of the Steelers budget with another big season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire