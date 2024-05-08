Steelers signing WR Scotty Miller to 1-year contract

According to ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller to a one-year contract. Miller spent 2023 on the Atlanta Falcons where new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the head coach.

The addition of Miller makes it four offensive additions this offseason who played for Smith in some capacity.

WR Scotty Miller

WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Van Jefferson

TE MyCole Pruitt

Miller spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best season was in 2020 when he started five games and finished with 33 receptions for 501 yards.

Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/fL9qYkLwVq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

After trading away Diontae Johnson, the Steelers are really trying to cobble together a wide receiver depth chart behind George Pickens. The best option at this point might be rookie Roman Wilson but we definitely don’t see Miller as a caliber of player to challenge for a starting spot and might even struggle to make the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire