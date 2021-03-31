Steelers signing speedy WR Mathew Sexton

Former Eastern Michigan WR Mathew Sexton is signing with the #Steelers, source said, after blazing a low-4.3s 40 at Michigan State pro day last week. Undrafted in 2020, Sexton flashed return skills in The Spring League. #Bills, #Patriots worked him out too, but he’s headed to PIT pic.twitter.com/t3o0sRn6Hd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding more speed to their wide receiving corps. According to Pelissero, the Steelers were so impressed with Mathew Sexton at the Michigan State pro day they decided to give him a shot.

Sexton went undrafted in 2020 but was wise to run at the Michigan State pro day this year because he caught Pittsburgh’s eye. The Steelers have been lacking elite speed on defense for several seasons and so Sexton should compete for a roster spot, potentially as a returner. This move could also be to allow Ray-Ray McCloud to focus more on playing wide receiver.

List