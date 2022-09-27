Steelers signing P Jordan Berry to practice squad

According to Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac, the Steelers are bringing back punter Jordan Berry. Dulac had originally reported that the Steelers were signing Berry to the 53-man roster to replace an injured Pressley Harvin III. Dulac then changed it up and said that Berry is being signed to the practice squad.

This feels like only a temporary move and Berry will quickly be on the roster to replace Harvin. Berry spent his first six NFL seasons with Pittsburgh before playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. Berry has played 91 games for Pittsburgh and has a 44.4 career average on his punts.

Clarify: Jordan Berry will be signed to practice squad for now. https://t.co/VlB4T60Jd5 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 27, 2022

