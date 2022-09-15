Steelers signing LB from Titans practice squad

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign linebacker David Anenih to their 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Anenih is an edge rusher from the University of Houston who joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent. Anenih has that short, squatty build the Steelers like in edge guys and plays with a nice burst. He’s not much of a run defender but could be effective as a situation pass rusher.

This move likely is because the team is planning to put T.J. Watt on IR designated to return. Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral in the team’s first regular-season game of the year. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Watt wouldn’t play this week against the New England Patriots but offered no timeline for a return. If Watt goes on short-term IR, he would be eligible to return in four weeks and could play in the team’s Sunday night game against the Miami Dolphins on October 23.

The Steelers are signing OLB David Anenih to their 53-man roster off of the Titans practice squad, per source. Whether today as a corresponding roster move or later this week, the Steelers are also expected to place T.J. Watt on IR, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2022

List

3 players who must step up with LB T.J. Watt out this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire