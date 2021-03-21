Steelers signing Joe Haeg

The Buccaneers have kept most of the Super Bowl band together, but offensive lineman Joe Haeg will be moving on.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Haeg has agreed to sign with the Steelers.

Haeg appeared in 12 regular season games and all four postseason contests last year. He started one game at left guard and two others as a sixth offensive lineman.

The extra offensive lineman role was Haeg’s most frequent in Tampa and it gave him a shot at a Super Bowl highlight when Tom Brady threw a pass his way in the end zone. Haeg was not able to reel it in, however, and will head to Pittsburgh with zero career catches.

