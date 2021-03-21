Steelers signing Joe Haeg

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buccaneers have kept most of the Super Bowl band together, but offensive lineman Joe Haeg will be moving on.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Haeg has agreed to sign with the Steelers.

Haeg appeared in 12 regular season games and all four postseason contests last year. He started one game at left guard and two others as a sixth offensive lineman.

The extra offensive lineman role was Haeg’s most frequent in Tampa and it gave him a shot at a Super Bowl highlight when Tom Brady threw a pass his way in the end zone. Haeg was not able to reel it in, however, and will head to Pittsburgh with zero career catches.

Steelers signing Joe Haeg originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Kenny Golladay: Daniel Jones and I will grow together

    New Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay thinks he has a quarterback he can get better with, and win with, for years to come. Golladay said Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recruited him to the team, and that Golladay is convinced the two of them will play well together. “[Jones] is still kind of fresh in the [more]

  • Jaguars claim Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers

    The Jaguars have the top waiver position in the league and they used it to claim a wideout. Saturday’s transaction report brought word that the Jags have added Jon'Vea Johnson to their roster. Johnson was one of four players cut loose by the Cowboys on Friday. Johnson signed with the Cowboys in 2019 after going [more]

  • NFL Media Partners Won’t Imperil TV Model with a Mad Dash to OTT

    A day after Amazon claimed dominion over the NFL’s Thursday Night Football window—which effectively makes the package the first to jump headlong into the direct-to-consumer space—Wall Street analysts have been eager to hang a garland on the $1.52 trillion online retailer. But as the league itself has made it known, it would be foolhardy to overlook what […]

  • Report: Raiders to re-sign Nevin Lawson

    Nevin Lawson will stick with the Raiders for another season. Per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee, Lawson will sign a one-year deal to return to Las Vegas. After spending his first five years in Detroit, Lawson has played the last two years with the Raiders. He’s been a productive slot corner for the club, recording [more]

  • Texans trade for Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley

    The Houston Texans have traded for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finely.

  • Browns agree to terms with Greg Senat

    The Browns have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Greg Senat, who spent time with the team last season. The team announced the move. Senat returns to Cleveland after finishing last season with the Cowboys. Senat appeared in 10 games for Dallas and played almost exclusively on special teams. He saw action on three offensive [more]

  • Colts re-signing CB Xavier Rhodes to 1-year deal

    The Colts are bringing back Xavier Rhodes after the CB put together a strong 2020 season.

  • How Alex Mack's 49ers contract is broken down across three seasons

    The 49ers signed veteran center Alex Mack this week to a three-year, $14.85 million deal.

  • NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list

    Free agency only officially began Wednesday, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top 37 players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal. Only 26 of the top 100 remain without a contract for 2021, and many of those are coming [more]

  • Honda Classic final round tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in Florida.

  • Rust, Guentzel lead Penguins past Devils 3-1

    Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 Saturday. Zach Aston-Reese also scored and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh, which won for the seventh time in nine games. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves as the Penguins a two-game skid.

  • A.J. Green signing by Cardinals rated one of worst free agent moves so far

    Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield do not like the move the Arizona Cardinals made to sign veteran WR A.J. Green.

  • Bills get Mitchell Trubisky on a bargain-basement deal

    Mitchell Trubisky has a pair of playoff performances on his four-year NFL resume. It wasn’t enough to get him a chance to start in 2021. It also wasn’t enough to get him a significant contract as a backup. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, Trubisky’s contract with the Bills is a one-year, $2.5 [more]

  • Miles Killebrew agrees to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

    Miles Killebrew agrees to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Josh Shaw reinstated after gambling suspension

    Defensive back Josh Shaw is eligible to play in the NFL again. Shaw was suspended through at least the 2020 season for gambling on NFL games while he was a member of the Cardinals. The NFL’s daily transaction report on Saturday brought word that he has been reinstated. While Shaw was on injured reserve during [more]

  • LB Miles Killebrew agrees to terms with Steelers

    The Steelers add a special teamer and defender in free agency.

  • The Bears have officially released CB Kyle Fuller

    The Bears have officially parted ways with veteran CB Kyle Fuller, and freeing up $11 million in cap space for 2021.

  • Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Vic Fangio

    Kyle Fuller has founda new home, and he's reuniting with a familiar face.

  • Yahoo users' favorite first-round upset pick failed spectacularly

    Georgetown became a trendy pick after its Big East tournament title. Now it's fair to wonder if that four-day run was mostly a mirage.

  • Bears sign CB Trufant to 1-year contract to replace Fuller

    The Chicago Bears released former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller and signed Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract Saturday to replace him. Fuller, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014, was an All-Pro in 2018 when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.