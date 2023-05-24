Steelers signing free agent EDGE Markus Golden

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo, the Steelers are signing veteran edge rusher Markus Golden. Golden was in Pittsburgh for a visit on Tuesday.

The addition of Golden gives the Steelers the veteran pass rusher they need to rotate in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Golden has 47.0 career sacks. He’s topped 10 sacks three times in his career, most recently in 2021 when he had 11.0.

Pittsburgh has tried and failed in the past to bring in veteran pass rushers. Malik Reed and Melvin Ingram are the most recent examples of veterans who were supposed to bolster the pass rush but didn’t.

