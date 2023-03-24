Steelers signing former Titans OT Le’Raven Clark

Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark will be playing elsewhere in 2023, with the veteran lineman reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The news comes from theScore’s Jordan Schultz. The length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A former third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, Clark appeared in 13 games (two starts) for Tennessee last season after being signed off the street in late September.

Clark was once a popular man in Nashville as fans clamored for someone, anyone to replace Dennis Daley at left tackle. That never came to fruition.

Instead Clark only saw 10 snaps at the position all season, and another 98 at right tackle, where he also made one start in place of rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.

The 29-year-old is predominantly a swing tackle, but Clark does bring a bit more versatility with him to Pittsburgh thanks to some experience at guard.

More Latest News!

Titans' Mike Vrabel, Ran Carthon attending Kentucky pro day Report: Titans held pre-draft meetings with pair of O-linemen Titans' OL coach worked with Alabama O-linemen at Pro Day workout

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire