Steelers signing safety Grayland Arnold

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign free agent safety Grayland Arnold. Arnold has played for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles initially signed Arnold as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He saw limited action as a rookie, playing in six games and finishing with 11 tackles.

The Texans signed Arnold from Philadelphia’s practice squad, and he’s spent the last three seasons with the Texans, suiting up for 20 games amid stints on the practice squad. For the Steelers, this is likely just a depth signing for offseason workouts and training camp, but the team will need to make a corresponding cut to fit Arnold on the offseason roster.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire