Steelers are signing ex-Lions CB Cam Sutton

It didn’t take long for ex-Lions cornerback Cam Sutton to find a new NFL home. Days after his June 1st release, Sutton is rejoining the Steelers.

Sutton is heading back to Pittsburgh to rejoin his old team. Per reports, it’s a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum for Sutton, who played for the Steelers for the first six seasons of his NFL career.

His one season in Detroit did not go as well as hoped. Sutton struggled in man coverage on the outside more than expected, though his run defense and tackling remained very good. Then a domestic assault situation over the winter led the Lions to sever ties with Sutton.

After spending some time on the lam, Sutton turned himself in to Florida authorities. Felony domestic assault charges were later reduced to a misdemeanor after the Lions had released Sutton. Detroit’s quest for salary cap relief remains in limbo even after the June 1st release.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire