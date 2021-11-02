Steelers signing DL Khalil Davis to practice squad

When the practice squad update is released later today, expect defensive lineman Khalil Davis to be on it. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer to their squad.

Davis, 25, was a sixth-round pick with the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in two games during his rookie season but hadn’t played at all for the Bucs this season.

The Steelers were in line for the Davis lottery when the Bucs released him last month. Instead, the Indianapolis Colts grabbed Davis, and the Steelers signed nose tackle Eli Ankou, who they released one week later.

The Colts waived Davis on Saturday after just six snaps in Week 6.

Davis will presumably take the spot of his twin brother, Carlos, who the Steelers placed on injured reserve last week.

The Davis’ join T.J. and Derek Watt and Trey and Terrell Edmunds as the third set of brothers on the team.

DL Khalil Davis is heading to the Steelers’ P-Squad, per source. He shouldn’t have a hard time finding a place to crash considering his twin brother Carlos is here, albeit on IR with a knee injury. (Find someone who loves you like Mike Tomlin loves having brothers on his team) — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 2, 2021

Related