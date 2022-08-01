Steelers signing Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million extension

The Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell have agreed to a four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Jeff Nalley. The deal matches Justin Tucker‘s, with the highest average annual salary and biggest guarantee for a kicker in NFL history.

Boswell, 31, joined the Steelers in 2015 and has kicked in 104 of a possible 113 games since. He is the second-longest tenured player on the team behind only Cameron Heyward.

Boswell has made 182 of 206 field goal attempts (88.3 percent) and 231 of 245 extra points (94.3 percent). His only Pro Bowl came in 2017 when he went 35-of-38 on field gaol attempts and 37-of-39 on PATs.

He was 36-of-40 on his field goal tries last season and 27-of-29 on PATs.

