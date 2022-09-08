Steelers sign WR Jaquarii Roberson to practice squad

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on the practice squad. The team placed outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed on the practice squad injured list and replaced him with wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.

Roberson played his college ball at Wake Forest and went undrafted in 2022. He was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys but was waived in late August. Roberson holds the Wake Forest record for receiving yards per game with 102.9

Rashed was a late addition to the Steelers roster this offseason and showed some promise as a rotational edge rusher.

We have signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and placed LB Hamilcar Rashed on the Practice Squad/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/sibufPix4z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2022

