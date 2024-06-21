Steelers sign WR Jacob Copeland to one-year deal

The Steelers signed free agent receiver Jacob Copeland to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Copeland spent time on the Steelers' practice squad in 2023.

He originally signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft. Tennessee cut him, and he later signed with the Vikings during training camp.

Minnesota waived Copeland out of the preseason.

Copeland spent time with the Chiefs this offseason.

He played at the University of Maryland in 2022 and totaled 26 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. Previously, he spent four seasons at the University of Florida, where he had 86 receptions for 1,366 yards and nine touchdowns.