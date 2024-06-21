Steelers sign WR Jacob Copeland to 1-year contract

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had added a wide receiver. No, not that wide receiver. Sorry, Pittsburgh still hasn’t pulled off a blockbuster trade just yet. Instead, they have simply filled out their 90-man training camp roster by signing wide receiver Jacob Copeland to replace Denzel Mims, who was released earlier this week.

Copeland played his college football at Florida and Maryland. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Copeland spent time with the Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Steelers. Prior to signing with the Steelers this time around, he spent some time in 2024 no the Kansas City Chiefs roster.

The Steelers traded away wide receiver Diontae Johnson early in free agency, leaving a huge void at wide receiver. Copeland isn’t going to be the guy to fill it but the Steelers seem to be banking one of the other guys on the team will. This includes Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire