Steelers signing WR Diontae Johnson to 2-year, $36.71 million extension

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $36.71 million.

Reports are the total value of the contract is as high as $39.5 million and includes $27 million in guaranteed money. The team had already signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and kicker Chris Boswell to lucrative new contracts this offseason.

This contract is the perfect example of paying for potential over production. Johnson is coming off his best NFL season and with a contract extension this short, he is hoping to continue improving and cash in big when he hits free agency in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

