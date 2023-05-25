Steelers sign WR Cody Chrest

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Cody Chrest. Chrest was originally signed as n undrafted free agent at the end of the 2023 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Chrest played his college football at Sam Houston State. He caught 131 passes in three seasons for 1,715 receiving yards in 31 career games. Chrest is 6-foot-0 and 193 pounds and has surprising speed. During offseason testing, Chrest ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash.

