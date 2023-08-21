Steelers sign WR Aron Cruickshank, LB Kuony Deng

The Steelers added a pair of players to their roster on Monday.

Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and linebacker Kuony Deng both signed with the team. Wide receivers Hakeem Butler and Cody White were waived with injury designations to keep the roster at 90 players.

Cruickshank signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Rutgers this year and was waived 10 days ago. Along with his receiving role, Cruickshank also returned kickoffs and punts during his time in college and scored touchdowns in both roles.

Deng was undrafted last year and spent time with the Falcons and Bears.

Butler was a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2020 and most recently played in the XFL while White had six catches in 16 games with the Steelers over the last two seasons.