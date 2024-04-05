Steelers sign veteran TE MyCole Pruitt

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have signed tight end MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt is headed into his tenth NFL season and is 32 years old.

Pruitt’s signing makes perfect sense given his experience with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith was Pruitt’s tight ends coach in 2018 and his offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020 when both were with the Tennessee Titans.

Then, when Smith took over the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons, Pruitt followed him, playing for the Falcons in 2022 and 2023.

The addition of Pruitt gives the Steelers a solid veteran who is very familiar with Smith’s offense. He’s definitely not a lock to make the team but his experience would give him a leg up on veteran Rodney Williams as the team’s No. 4 tight end on the depth chart.

