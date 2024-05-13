Steelers sign veteran CB Anthony Averett

One of the NFL veterans who attended the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp this weekend was cornerback Anthony Averett. Averett did enough at the minicamp that the team signed him to a one-year contract at its completion.

Averett is a six-year veteran and former fourth-round pick. After two straight seasons hampered by injuries, Averett is hopeful he is fully healthy and ready to contribute at cornerback for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh traded away starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson at the start of free agency to land starting cornerback Donte Jackson but there is still more work to be done at the position.

Averett will join Beanie Bishop Jr., Darius Rush, and Cory Trice Jr. in what could be a heated position battle to round out the cornerback depth chart.

